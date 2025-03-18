PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $716,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

CZR stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

