PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 754,839 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in DT Midstream by 171.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after buying an additional 655,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after buying an additional 267,269 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,475,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after acquiring an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.