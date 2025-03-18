PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,458 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 123.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period.

AMLP stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

