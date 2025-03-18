PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $169.64 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $192.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

