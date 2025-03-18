Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,229,000 after acquiring an additional 333,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,777,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 93,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 960,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after purchasing an additional 107,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

