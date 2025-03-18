Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Duolingo by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $294.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at $19,837,054.30. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,989,702.47. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

