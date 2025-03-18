Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.