Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.24 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $119,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

