Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Qualys by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 502,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,226.04. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,926 shares of company stock worth $3,745,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $174.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

