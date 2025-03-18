Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,778,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,657.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 520,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $18,984,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 902,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rambus by 172.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 356,200 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.15.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.