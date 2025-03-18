Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $18.26 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,257,000.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $322.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $221.53 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,464 shares of company stock worth $42,396,244. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.