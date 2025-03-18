Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 321,621 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 321,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,446,000 after buying an additional 248,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,990,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,012 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $930.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

