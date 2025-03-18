Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $18.74 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 455,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $864.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

