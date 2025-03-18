Signify Wealth Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signify Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,509,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,709,000 after buying an additional 56,977 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.08 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. The trade was a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.