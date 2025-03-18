Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,733 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

