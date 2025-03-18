Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 488.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $80,132.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,257.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,910.68. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,479. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Several research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

