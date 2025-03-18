Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Get ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF alerts:

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.17. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.