Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 478 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,423,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cadence Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,872,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,423,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,234,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,986,000 after buying an additional 151,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

