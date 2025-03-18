The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $339,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 8.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $228.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.37 and a 200-day moving average of $277.04. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $339.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.40.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

