UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in UFP Industries by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,457,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,302,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

