UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
UGI Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of UGI opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
