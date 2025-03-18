US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of USFD opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

