Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Chemours by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 215,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Chemours by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 105,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

