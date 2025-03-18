Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

