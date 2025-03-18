Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,145 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 target price on Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $916.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

