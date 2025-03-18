Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,331 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 4.1 %

AAL stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

