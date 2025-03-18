Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Xerox alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Xerox by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xerox Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.66%.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.