Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

