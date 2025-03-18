Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 21,882 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,294,000 after buying an additional 106,722 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 78,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,434,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.