Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 56,914 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

