Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VIOV opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $102.53.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.