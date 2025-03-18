Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.