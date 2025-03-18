Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 243,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,143,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 84,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDU stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

