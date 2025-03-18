Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

