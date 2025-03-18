Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,955 iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

