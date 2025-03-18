Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 11,278 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Groupon by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 855,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $636.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.41. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

