Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 12,724 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 286.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,608 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 180.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 56.8% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

