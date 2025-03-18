Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,524 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

