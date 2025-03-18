Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 20,232 Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Beyond alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 309,810 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 51,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 100,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 320,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Argus cut shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beyond

Beyond Stock Up 0.6 %

BYON stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. Beyond, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.