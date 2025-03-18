Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,663 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Get Doximity alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Doximity by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.