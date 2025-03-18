Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,852,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,043.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.