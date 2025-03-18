Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261,917 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.39 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

