Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 573,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 461,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,589,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $36.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

