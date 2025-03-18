Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,634 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.