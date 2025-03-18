Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,019,422 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

