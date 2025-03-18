Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Celanese by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 1.7 %

CE opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Celanese to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.