Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $259,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -550.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

