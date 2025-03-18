Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $263,000 in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $991.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.