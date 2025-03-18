Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $307,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,136 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,313.26. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,466 shares of company stock worth $1,607,397. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

