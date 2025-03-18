Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $87,000 in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,902 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,159,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.